If you’re feeling blue? Add some green to your living room

COLORADO SPRINGS — House plants — it’s a hobby many families have taken up during quarantine.

Rachel Young is the owner of the Living Room, FOX21 photojournalist went to the Living Room in Colorado Springs to soak up some plant knowledge.

“So we had to close down with the stay-at-home mandate, and with, within a week my point of sale system which is Square sent me an email that said, ‘would you like to turn your business into an online store with curbside pickup?’ And I was like yeah sure,” said Young.

Rachel and her daughter put all the inventory online quickly and that soon had about 40 orders.

Young said, “There’s a lot of people that weren’t into plants previous to quarantine that just kind of exploded into plants.”

Having something to take care of is a lot easier than a pet or a kid according to Young, but watching something grow can be very fulfilling as well as something live that you were taking care of, she went on to say.

“People were home more and so they could really better take care of their plants and most plants honestly don’t really need you to be home with them, but it’s more fun to kind of like arrange and do things if you see if you if you’re in your home more often, you know,” Young says. You just you want it to be a more lovely place and so you want to have more life in there.”