(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the community for help identifying a car and driver that left the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash in September.

CSPD said officers responded just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21 to the intersection of East Fountain Boulevard and South Murray Boulevard on a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found the pedestrian, later identified as 47-year-old Tawnya Wever of Colorado Springs, dead on the scene.

The car that hit Wever left the scene before officers arrived, CSPD said. Evidence from the crash indicates that the car is a black 2019-2021 Honda Passport, and it may have front-end damage. It was last seen heading eastbound on Fountain Boulevard toward Jet Wing Drive.

Below is an example photo of the car:

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

The CSPD Major Crash Team is asking for the community’s help in locating the vehicle or identifying the driver. If you have any information regarding the Honda Passport, please call CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you would like to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.

CSPD said this crash was the 34th fatal crash in Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time in 2022, there were 41 fatal crashes.