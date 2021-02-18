Icy Thursday morning commute in Colorado Springs

Stream FOX21 Morning News for live weather and traffic updates.

OUT THE DOOR: Roads are icy and snow packed across the Pikes Peak Region this morning. Cars were out driving on the snow as it was falling during the afternoon and through the evening – the plows can only do so much in that situation. They remain on a full call out this morning, but you’ll need to plan for winter driving conditions early Thursday. The roads are a bit like what you’d expect in a ski town. Drive accordingly!

Snow is quickly decreasing and will end around or before sunrise in most areas.