(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In an update posted to social media on Friday, Dec. 8, the owners of a local LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs said the bar would likely remain closed for now due to damage caused by a fire that impacted multiple businesses on Monday, Dec. 4.

Owners Josh Franklin and John Wolfe posted the video on Friday, Dec. 8, to provide an update on the bar’s operations after a week of uncertainty due to smoke damage.

“For reasons beyond our control, we can’t currently operate,” said Franklin in the video. “Our landlord is insisting that we close our doors for the time being.”

Franklin said work would begin on Dec. 18 to thoroughly clean the walls, ceiling, and floor, and it is currently unclear how long that process could take. He said it appears the bar will reopen, but it may not be before the end of the year. The timing is unfortunate, Franklin said, as the holidays approach and now their employees can’t work.

“We know that this could not have happened at a worse time,” said Franklin. “Suddenly, we have 14 employees that are out of work, right before the holidays.”

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Cora Mitchell

Franklin said they have faith in the resiliency of the community, and the Icons team is trying to stay optimistic and prepare to welcome the community back as soon as possible.

Many of the businesses within the same building have also closed, due to damage caused by the fire. Taste of Jerusalem, Yobel, and the Local Honey Collective have all been forced to close their doors.

If you would like to help, click the link above to find out how the Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority is matching gift card purchases to Yobel and the Local Honey Collective. Icons is also accepting tips to help their bartenders who are out of work during the holiday season.

Follow Icons on Instagram for updates on reopening and to learn how you can help.