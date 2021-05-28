Iconic Colorado Springs restaurants reopen after pandemic forced closure

COLORADO SPRINGS — Get your forks ready because the pandemic wasn’t the end for some of Pikes Peak’s most iconic restaurants.

King Chef’s Diner was forced to close down in April 2020 because of the pandemic. They are a one-of-a-kind diner and have been part of Colorado Springs for decades. They re-opened on Wednesday and sales are starting to mirror what they used to be before the pandemic.

“Getting the employees back they’re excited, customers coming back and obviously I’m excited,” said Gary Geiser, owner of King’s Chef Diner.

Also rejoining the downtown Colorado Springs community is Oscar’s Oyster Bar, they started selling oysters only on Fridays when they first opened but now serve more oysters than any other restaurant in Colorado Springs.

“This is the first time I’ve seen revenue come back in a year and half and so it’s awkward and difficult but that panned out pretty quickly so we are happy about that,” said Chef Phil Duhon, CEO of Oscar’s Oyster Bar.

And we can’t forget about Fargo’s Pizza; a place so popular, fans have created a ‘Fargo’s Pizza Memories’ Facebook page followed by thousands.

“Family events, school events, high school boyfriends, college things I raised my family on Fargo’s,” said Sarah Tinan who created the Facebook page in 2013.

Fargo’s is expecting a summer reopening, but Colorado Springs is taking comfort in knowing their favorite comfort food isn’t going anywhere.

“Food is communion and that’s what people need to be together again,” said Duhon.