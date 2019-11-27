Ice lingers on Colorado roads as big travel day begins

Stream FOX21 Morning News for live traffic and weather updates.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This year, AAA expects more than 55 million people nationwide to hop into planes, trains, and automobiles to get to their holiday destinations.

Drivers hitting the road early Wednesday morning should expect lingering ice and snow throughout Colorado, accompanied by frigid temperatures in the single digits in some areas.

It's quite chilly 🥶 out there this morning. Here are a few temps from across the region. #cowx pic.twitter.com/zvG7farVJ5 — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 27, 2019

Road conditions

CDOT reports icy roads across the Front Range, in the mountains, and across northeastern Colorado.

Flight delays

Only a handful of delays and cancellations have been reported at Denver International Airport and the Colorado Springs Airport. DIA reports operations have returned to normal after Tuesday’s snow.

Forecast

TODAY: Wednesday starts off cold and dry with a little bit of fog over northern El Paso County. It will be another chilly day with highs only in the 20s and 30s. We’ll see an increase in afternoon clouds through the afternoon as a strong storm takes shape over the west and sends moisture into Colorado. Mountains west of the Continental Divide will begin to see snow late today.

TONIGHT: As moisture streams up from the southwest, mountain areas south of Highway 50 will get snow. It will be heaviest west of the San Luis Valley, but the southern Sangre de Cristo range is likely to get some too. Amounts in this area should remain fairly light. By morning, some areas east of Trinidad along the New Mexico state line and even near the Kansas border may see some flurries or freezing drizzle. Lows will be in the teens and 20s.

