(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — After two years away, the Ice Castles are returning to Colorado in December 2023 with a new location – Cripple Creek.

“Cripple Creek is ecstatic to host Ice Castles this year,” said Cripple Creek Mayor Milford Ashworth. “We are the perfect frozen destination during wintertime and are looking forward to a beautiful season with Ice Castles at the forefront.”

According to Cripple Creek, construction on the Ice Castles will begin as early as late October with a team of 20 ice artisans spending about eight weeks building the experiences. The Ice Castles usually open in late December or early January depending on the weather, and remain open until early March.

“We are excited to be back in Colorado this winter,” said Ice Castles’ CEO Kyle Standifird. “Our team is dedicated to creating an unforgettable experience in Cripple Creek that complements the natural beauty of the area while providing a unique and immersive experience for guests.”