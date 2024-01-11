(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — The Ice Castles in Cripple Creek have extended their season until Feb. 25, and depending on the weather might extend the season again.

Cripple Creek told FOX21 News, once Ice Castles was sure the weather would be sufficient to maintain the castles safely, it extended the ticketing availability until the last Sunday in February. Cripple Creek said this is a common practice for the group and depending on weather will continue to extend ticketing.

Construction of the Ice Castles in Cripple Creek is complete and the attraction will open on Dec. 19. (Ice Castles)

Cripple Creek said the event has been a huge hit and local businesses are very happy with the additional customers in the winter months. Those interested in visiting the Ice Castles should check its website to know the availability of tickets.