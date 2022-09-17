COLORADO SPRINGS — The 36th annual International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial taking place in Colorado Springs after two years of cancellations due to COVID.

This year, 469 firefighters and emergency personnel who have given their lives in the line of duty will be honored.

Saturday’s activities start with a downtown procession ending in the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial ceremony at Memorial Park.

Due to the event, expect the following road closures Saturday, September 17:

9:45-11 a.m.

University Village to Memorial Park

Eagle Rock Road to S. Nevada Avenue

Nevada Avenue to Garden of the Gods Road

I25 from Garden of the Gods Road to Highway 24

Highway 24 from I25 to Union Boulevard

Union Boulevard to Pikes Peak Avenue

Pikes Peak Avenue to Memorial Park

7-10 p.m.

Tejon Street from Pikes Peak to Colorado avenues

Click here for the full IAFF Fallen Firefighter Memorial agenda.