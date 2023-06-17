(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — Pueblo West had rivers for roads on Friday following flash flooding. The rain continued into the weekend as people who have lived in the area for decades are saying they have never seen anything like this.

“Since I’ve been here, I mean, we’ve gotten rain, but not like how it’s been… I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Linda Murrain, who has lived in Pueblo West for about 40 years.

The path of Friday’s storm headed straight for the metro district, the National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for the area that day.

A rain river left grass on Murrain’s front yard matted down, while dirt and gravel sprawled across her driveway. In preparation for more rain, she got sandbags to cover the crack between the opening of her garage, after it flooded that also flooded on Friday.

One house over, Rob Russell, who has lived in Pueblo West for over 18 years, echoed a similar sentiment about the flooding,” It was about the worst I’ve ever had here.”

Russell’s front yard has a gaping hole in front from the flooding. It looked as if someone had dug it with a shovel, “That’s how torrential it was,” he said pointing to the damage.

This storm wreaked havoc on homes and roads.

“Just on our walk today, there are several areas that we’ve walked by that there has been some major erosion that wasn’t there the last time we walked a couple of days ago,” said Kathy Holen, Pueblo West resident of 19 years, who was walking her dogs, one of which was ironically named Thunder.

But, the rain was needed. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, for the first time in years, Pueblo County is currently drought-free.

“The moisture is good, but enough is enough,” said Murrain, hoping that it will end soon.

But, Murrain and others know that it’s not over yet.

“Oh, there’s going to be more. I can feel my bones… It’s one of those things… you just grin and bear it,” said Russell.

Some people making the most out of the river roads, one guy was seen kayaking down his flooded street. Russell was thinking that guy might have had the right idea, pointing to his boat sitting outside his house, “That’s my escape plan if it gets too bad!” he said with a laugh.