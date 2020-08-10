I-70 closed in both directions near Glenwood Canyon due to brush fire

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Both directions of I-70 are closed between mile markers 109 and 133 due to a brush fire named the ‘120 Fire,’ which is burning near mile marker 120.

Evacuations are in process for Bair Ranch Grizzly Creek, according to Glenwood Springs Fire Department (GSFD).

Update at 3:43 pm



I-70 now closed at Exit 109 Eastbound South Canyon due to #GrizzlyCreekFire in Glenwood Canyon pic.twitter.com/UyaLzZ5gcq — GarCo Sheriff (@GarcoSheriffCO) August 10, 2020

GSFD says one helicopter is on scene and four heavy air tankers are en route as of 2:45 p.m. on Monday.

CDOT & CSP recommends that travelers use the following detour during the I-70 closure in Glenwood Canyon:

Westbound travelers: US 24 to US 285 to Poncha Springs, where motorists can turn west on US 50, which reaches I-70 in Grand Junction

Eastbound travelers: US 50 to Poncha Springs, turn left onto US 285 to US 24, which reaches I-70 between Avon and Vail. Motorists can take a northern detour of CO 131 to US 40 to 139. CO 13 is open at this time, but not recommended due to construction.

120 Fire pic.twitter.com/Ux9WugqcEZ — Glenwood Fire (@GlenwoodFire) August 10, 2020 The fire was re-named to the ‘120 Fire’ on Monday.

The cause and size of the fire is unknown at this time.

