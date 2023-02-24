(COLORADO SPRINGS) — As part of the Centennial Boulevard Extension project, the ramps to I-25 from Fontanero Street will see partial closures lasting approximately three months.

The City of Colorado Springs said there will be a full closure of the northbound on-ramp and southbound on-ramp at I-25 and Fontanero Street starting on Monday, Feb. 27. The westbound lanes of Fontanero Street under the interstate will also be closed, which the City said will result in a two-way traffic shift to the eastbound lanes. Detours will be in place to direct traffic around the closure.

The City said once work is complete on the north side of the street, the southbound on-ramp and northbound on-ramps will see closures. The City said these closures are necessary for the safety of the traveling public and construction workers, and allow for faster construction timelines, minimizing overall traffic impacts to the public.

Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

More information at coloradosprings.gov/CentennialBlvdExtension.

The City said the new Centennial Boulevard Extension, partially opened from Fillmore to Chestnut streets in October 2022, improves transportation connections, stormwater facilities and provides increased mobility options to west side neighborhoods.

The $20 million project is funded through the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA). The roadway is anticipated to be completed by Fall 2023.