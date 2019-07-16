Pedestrian killed in crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on northbound Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs Monday evening, according to police.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate just south of Fontanero Street.

Police said four people were running westbound across the interstate when one of them was hit by a van. The man died on the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Detectives are interviewing the other three pedestrians.

Police said neither speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash.

Police said an unrelated two-car crash happened shortly after the first crash, and appeared to be caused by the drivers’ divided attention.

Northbound I-25 between Uintah and Fontanero was closed while police investigated the crash. It reopened around 11:30 p.m.

This is the 24th traffic-related death in Colorado Springs in 2019. At this time last year, there were 25 traffic fatalities in the city.

