COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reported a vehicle fire that closed two southbound lanes of I-25 Wednesday.

The car was on the right shoulder of the roadway between the Northgate and Interquest exits, and closed two southbound lanes for about half an hour.

The lanes reopened at about 2:33 p.m., CDOT said, though the roadway remains congested. Drivers should still use caution in the area or plan alternate routes.