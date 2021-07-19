I-25 Gap: Southbound lanes closed overnight Monday near Larkspur

LARKSPUR, Colo. — A small portion of southbound Interstate 25 will be closed at Larkspur Monday night as part of the I-25 Gap construction project.

The southbound lanes of the interstate will be closed between Spruce Mountain Road and Upper Lake Gulch Road from 8 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The closure will allow crews to set girders on the Upper Lake Gulch Bridge.

During the closure, southbound traffic will funnel into one lane just north of Spruce Mountain Road, where traffic will exit. Drivers will then take Spruce Mountain Road and Upper Lake Gulch Road to the southbound I-25 on-ramp.

The following roads will also be closed overnight:

Northbound I-25 ramps at Upper Lake Gulch Road

Southbound I-25 off-ramp at Upper Lake Gulch Road

Upper Lake Gulch Road underpass

For access to Larkspur from northbound I-25, continue north on I-25, exit at the Sky View Lane/Tomah Road exit, and use the southbound I-25 off-ramp to Spruce Mountain Road.

A local detour is in place to access Lake Gulch Road.