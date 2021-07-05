I-25 Gap: Overnight closures at County Line Road this week

MONUMENT, Colo. — Interstate 25 will be closed in both directions just north of Monument for four nights this week so crews can demolish a bridge as part of the I-25 Gap project.
The following closures will be in place:
Tuesday night
- Both directions of I-25 closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday
Wednesday night
- Northbound I-25 closed from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday
- Southbound I-25 closed from 7 p.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday
Thursday night
- Northbound I-25 closed from 6 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday
- Southbound I-25 closed from 7 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday
Friday night
- Northbound I-25 closed from 6 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday
- Southbound I-25 closed from 7 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday
Interstate traffic will be detoured around the closure. Drivers should expect delays of 30 minutes.
County Line Road over the interstate will also be closed during these times. Drivers should use the Highway 105 interchange and Monument Hill Road to access areas east and west of the interstate.
The closures are in place so crews can demolish the County Line Road bridge over the interstate.