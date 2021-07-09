I-25 Gap: Northbound County Line Road ramps closing for six weeks

MONUMENT, Colo. — The on- and off-ramps at northbound Interstate 25 and County Line Road north of Monument will be closed for about six weeks starting Sunday.

Both ramps will close at 8 p.m. Sunday and remain closed through mid-August.

The closures will be in place so crews can remove the aging ramps and place them into a new configuration.

Through traffic on Interstate 25 and County Line Road will not be affected.

Map courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation
For access to northbound I-25 from County Line Road, drivers are encouraged to head south on I-25 and use the Highway 105 interchange (exit 161) to go north.

Map courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation
To access County Line Road from northbound I-25, drivers are encouraged to head north on I-25, turn around at the Greenland Road interchange (exit 167) and head southbound on I-25 to County Line Road.

The bridge reconstruction is part of the I-25 Gap project, which is expected to be complete by November 2022.

