(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — Northbound I-25 is back open north of Pueblo after a four-day closure, and travel to and from Pueblo is now fully reopened.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), the northbound lanes of I-25 reopened Thursday afternoon, Oct. 19, following the closure from Highway 50 to mile marker 108. Southbound lanes reopened on Wednesday.

PCSO said crews have finished cleanup and repair work on the road, though speeds are reduced in both directions in the area of mile marker 107, just south of Purcell Boulevard. PCSO asked drivers to follow posted speed limits and watch for traffic instructions in the area.