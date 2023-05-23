(COLORADO SPRINGS) — I-25 is down to one lane in both directions near the Cimarron Street exit due to a crash.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) communications twitter account posted about the crash just after 8:45 p.m., and said the closure was due to “crashes,” though it is unclear if there were two separate crashes on opposite side of the interstate.

COTrip shows the two left lanes of I-25 southbound are closed. FOX21’s crew on the scene said a single car appeared to be damaged and disabled in the center lane.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Andrea Vazquez

CSPD asked drivers to use alternate routes while crews respond to clean up the crash.