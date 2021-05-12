I-25 closed north of Monument Thursday night for bridge construction

Interstate 25 just north of County Line Road around noon Wednesday. / Courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

MONUMENT, Colo. — Both directions of Interstate 25 will be closed at County Line Road north of Monument Thursday night so crews can pour a new bridge deck, according to CDOT.

Both directions of the interstate will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. The bridge itself will also be closed.

Map courtesy CDOT

Interstate traffic will be detoured using the on- and off-ramps. Delays of up to 20 minutes should be expected.

During the closure, crews will be pouring the bridge deck for the reconstructed County Line Road bridge. The bridge, built in 1964, is one of five bridges being replaced as part of the I-25 Gap project between Monument and Castle Rock.

The bridge will double in size to accommodate one through lane and one turn lane in each direction, and wider shoulders on each side. Major bridge reconstruction is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Completion of the entire 18-mile corridor is slated for November 2022.