(PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 is closed between Highway 50 and 13th Street in Pueblo due to debris on the road, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

COtrip is showing the closure at Mile Point 100, between Exit 99B and US 50. COtrip said the closure is due to “rocks on the road.”

FOX21 News will continue to follow this story and provide updates when they become available.