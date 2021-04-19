I-25 CLOSED AGAIN: Police activity northbound at Woodmen Rd.

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

I-25 & Woodmen closure due to police activity

COLORADO SPRINGS –The northbound lanes of I-25 are closed in Colorado Springs at Woodmen road for what Colorado Springs Police says is “police activity.”

CSPD tweeted just after 5:30 p.m. that the road had been closed.

There is no estimated time of reopening at the time of this posting.

Drivers can take the Woodmen Rd. exit to the interchange with Academy Boulevard and take Academy north to re-enter the interstate.

CDOT traffic cameras looking to the south show the closure of I25 at Woodmen Rd.

This is the second time the highway was closed Monday. Southbound lanes were closed earlier in the day for a fatal crash.

This is developing story. Information will be updated as they come.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local