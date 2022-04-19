COLORADO SPRINGS — Interstate 25 is back open after a fire near Fountain closed the northbound lanes just after noon.

An emergency call came in at 12:17 p.m. on reports of a fire. According to the Fountain Fire Department, a car was travelling northbound on the interstate when the occupants of another vehicle made the occupants aware that their car was on fire. The burning vehicle pulled over and drove over brush to get off the road, catching the brush on fire.











The occupants of the car were able to get out without injury. One structure was threatened and evacuated, but so far no structures have been impacted.

Shortly after fire crews arrived on scene, a traffic accident was reported on I-25 just south of mile marker 132. The traffic accident involved five vehicles and one motorcycle. Colorado State Patrol along with an ambulance from Fountain Fire Department responded and the driver of the motorcycle was transported by FFD to a local hospital.

The fire is now 100% contained and northbound lanes of I-25 reopened about an hour later.