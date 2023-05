(ROCKY FORD, Colo.) — Highway 50 is closed west of Rocky Ford due to heavy flooding, and law enforcement is asking travelers to avoid the area.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Troop 2C, which serves La Junta and Lamar, tweeted about the closure, along with an accompanying photo of the severity of flooding.

Courtesy: Colorado State Patrol

CSP said the closure is at mile point 366, which COTrip shows is about two miles west of Rocky Ford, near Highway 71. CSP did not specify an expected time of reopening.