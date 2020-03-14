Hwy 24 closed in both directions: multiple car crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado State Patrol confirms Highway 24 closed in both directions Friday due to a multiple car crash.
Troopers responded to a call just before 5:30 P.M. about a multi-vehicle crash off Hwy 24 between Manitou Springs and Cascade. The road is completely shut down in both directions.
Reports of up to 25 cars involved. Troopers are assessing people’s injuries now going up and down the highway.
According to Troopers those with fender benders or mild damage and are not injured are being told to make a counter-report online.
There is a FedEx semi-truck blocking eastbound, troopers are working to get the truck towed, according to troopers.
No estimated time for reopening.
FOX21 has a crew on the way. Stay with us for the latest.