(MONUMENT, Colo.) — Highway 105 is closed in Monument due to a gas line being cut, according to the Monument Police Department (MPD).

MPD posted on Facebook just after 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon and said the gas line was accidentally cut near Hwy 105 between Jackson Creek Parkway and Monument Academy. The road is closed for emergency repair work, MPD said.

Courtesy: Monument Police Department

Courtesy: Monument Fire Department

The Monument Fire Department (MFP) was also responding to the scene, according to a post on its Facebook page. MFD said local school districts are aware, and Monument Academy will have a phased release with the only access to the school coming from the east on Hwy 105.

Parents traveling to pick up their children should plan their route accordingly, and build in extra time to be cautious in the area where crews are working to repair the gas line and road.