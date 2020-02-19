Husband’s arrest in wife’s death sheds light on domestic violence

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are urging anyone in a violent relationship to get help after a woman was found dead in an alley in Bessemer.

Police arrested her husband, 22-year-old Rashad Jackson. He now faces second-degree murder. Officers said this is the third homicide in the city of Pueblo for 2020.

Pueblo Police want it to be known that this was a domestic violence-related homicide. The department said a shift doesn’t go by where they don’t receive a domestic call or domestic related arrest. They want to prevent these types of calls from happening.

22-year-old Greythonia Jackson was found lifeless in an alley between Spruce and Pine Streets Monday night.

“I’ve seen several bodies in my 22 years at the police department, and some are harder to see and deal with than others, but in that place and in those circumstances, it was rough,” Sergeant Frank Ortega, Pueblo Police Department’s Public Information Officer explained.

Ortega added that Jackson beat his wife at an abandoned home nearby and then left her body in the alley.

“She had serious enough injuries to cause death,” Ortega said. He doesn’t understand how anyone could hurt or kill the person they allegedly love. “I know there is frustrations, and there is troubles that people deal with in life, but your life partner and the person you are supposed to share affection with; I don’t know how they do that.”

The couple was evicted from their home at the end of January, merely a block from where investigators found Jackson’s body. Rashad Jackson is expected to see a judge Wednesday.







Pueblo Police want to bring awareness to domestic violence and let people know there is help out there, such as the YWCA.

“Domestic violence is a cycle, the odds are great that the abuse will continue,” said YWCA Executive Director Maureen White.

The YWCA Crisis line and shelter is open 24/7 and is confidential. They also offer a safety plan, determine what services the victim needs, such as legal help and connect them with community members. White said domestic violence can happen to anyone; it’s not separated by education, class, gender, or ethnicity.

“A lot of women stay in the situation bc they are afraid they’ve been isolated, and they don’t feel like they have a lot of resources so if a friend allows the victim to know that they have those things they are more likely to leave the situation,” White explained.

From October – December the YWCA Crisis Intervention received 298 calls.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 72% of all murder-suicides involve an intimate partner; 94% of the victims of these crimes are women.

On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States, according to the CDC. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men.

Resources for victims of domestic violence

National Domestic Violence Hotline: Call the hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org for free help 24 hours a day.

Violence Free Colorado: Visit violencefreecolorado.org to find resources by county in Colorado. The website also has other resources, including information on how to help a loved one who is being abused.

TESSA of Colorado Springs: Call the 24-Hour Safe Line at 719-633-3819, or visit tessacs.org.

YWCA of Pueblo: Call the 24-hour crisis hotline at 719-545-8195, or visit ywcapueblo.com