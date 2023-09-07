Hunter rescued in Custer County after falling 100 feet

(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — Custer County Search and Rescue (CCSAR) rescued a hunter on Wednesday who SAR said had fallen approximately 100 feet down a steep, rocky slope and suffered severe injuries.

CCSAR posted about the rescue on Facebook, and said the hunter had fallen down the slope near the Goodwin Lake trail. Due to the severity of the hunter’s injuries and the difficulty of the terrain, CCSAR said a Flight For Life helicopter had to be used to get rescuers to the location.

CCSAR said the team was assisted by the Army National Guard and Rescue Techs from the Colorado Hoist Rescue Team and were able to successfully airlift the hunter to the CCSAR Search Base for transfer to another helicopter. The hunter was immediately taken to a Colorado Springs hospital.

Courtesy: Custer County Search and Rescue

Courtesy: Custer County Search and Rescue

Courtesy: Custer County Search and Rescue

Courtesy: Custer County Search and Rescue

CCSAR specifically praised one of the flight nurses from the helicopter that transported the team to the hunter.

“We would like to especially recognize the Flight Nurse from Lifeguard 4 for hiking into the steep terrain with our ground teams and managing patient care throughout the entire mission,” said CCSAR in its Facebook post. “She not only provided critical care for the subject but demonstrated the true essence of teamwork and agency partnership.”

CCSAR also issued a reminder to hunters and backcountry travelers.

“Off-trail rescues in the Colorado backcountry are exponentially more difficult to execute,” CCSAR said. “Because it can take hours to reach an injured party, it is especially important to travel with reliable two-way communication devices, adequate clothing for long periods of inactivity, and suitable food and water.”