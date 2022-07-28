COLORADO SPRINGS — Operation Homefront and local partners will be handing out hundreds of backpacks as well as school supplies to children of Colorado Springs military families on Saturday.

The distribution is part of Operation Homefront’s annual Back-to-School Brigade. The program helps alleviate the costs of school supplies, allowing military families to apply those funds to other critical needs.

For many of our nation’s military families, summer is a time of uncertainty as they frequently relocate from one duty station to the next. This overwhelming transition to new communities, new schools, and new careers, along with inflation and tightened budgets, takes a huge toll on military families.

On Saturday, July 30, from 1 – 4 p.m., Operation Homefront will hand out 425 backpacks to pre-registered children of military families. The event will be held at Operation Homefront’s field office at 3724 E. Pikes Peak Avenue.

To learn more about the program and how you can get involved in future events, head to operationhomefront.org/back-to-school-brigade.