Hundreds flock to Springs Rescue Mission to escape frigid winter temps

COLORADO SPRINGS — When it came to providing shelter during Wednesday night’s cold snap, the Springs Rescue Mission (SRM) had it covered.

SRM counted 109 individuals in its day center Wednesday, an unusually higher number when it comes to daily counts.

Picture courtesy of Springs Rescue Mission

Wednesday night, 412 individuals stayed in the shelter, which has a capacity of 450 people. According to SRM, that number is normal for cold and snowy winter nights. In the winter of 2019, SRM sheltered 475 guests on a freezing night.

