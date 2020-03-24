Hundreds flock to King Soopers Hiring Event

COLORADO SPRINGS — Monday’s line in front of the King Soopers on Constitution Avenue was not made up of shoppers vying for the last few packets of chicken, which has become commonplace in the first few weeks of March.

Instead, hundreds of people waited in line for hours at the chance of a job interview.

“I’m very nervous,” said Robin Baker. “I’m not the only one interviewing. There’s multiple people here. ‘The odds are in your favor,’ I guess, like the Hunger Games.”

Baker was the director of a before and after school daycare up until March 13.

“When the schools closed down, so did I,” she said.

Baker was one of a long line of people lining up on a windy day on the eastern edge of Colorado Springs. Their backgrounds ranged from real estate, high school, and restaurant employees recently laid off.

King Soopers said, the two-day job fair is in part to help address the “unprecedented levels of business,” the company has seen in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Jessica Trowbridge, who works in the Grocer’s corporate affairs said it’s also to help those people who had just been laid off because of the pandemic.

The company expects to hire thousands of people for bagging groceries, checking out orders, retrieving cars, stocking shelves, unloading trucks, and cleaning.

“Anything top pays the bills, ” Baker said. “I have to keep my house, have to keep my kids safe. They didn’t even want me coming out here… They just wanted me to come home safe.”

Her kids made her a facemask from paper towels in order to do so. Baker would be cautious of a job checking out bags, but at this point, work is all she wants.

“Gotta do what you gotta do for your family. When no one else is helping you, you gotta do it,” she said.

The Kind Soopers hiring event continues Tuesday at the King Soopers on 7915 Constitution Ave in Colorado Springs from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Applicants can apply ahead at this website.