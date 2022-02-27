COLORADO SPRINGS – Hundreds honored black history on Saturday in Colorado Springs through music, dance, poetry, fashion, and reenactments.

The 9th annual multi-cultural black history program was held at Story Church off-Airport Road. Through arts and entertainment, those who organize it want to help kids stay out of trouble with the law.

People came from all over the state to see the tributes for black history month.

“It’s culture it’s something that is kinda missing in colorado springs something we are trying to bring back and let it stay; it’s something that people do around the world, and here we’re just making it more known,” said Jennifer smith co-founder & director of Onebodyent



If you missed the show, you want to find information on other upcoming events like the Juneteenth festival on their website.