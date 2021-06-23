Humane Society works to raise money for puppies fighting Parvovirus

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two puppies are fighting parvovirus at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) and the staff is asking for the community’s help.

The Humane Society has been trying to stay a step ahead of the virus for years, and most recently this week. A family of seven puppies was rescued from Calhan, all infected with parvo.

“We took them to the animal ER and they were able to get that care overnight, unfortunately, two of the puppies did pass away at the animal ER. But our animal law enforcement did bring the rest of the family back here to the humane society in the morning where we began treating them here,” Gretchen Pressley, Community Relations at Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

As of Wednesday, the family of five has turned into a family of three. A mom and her two pups the only ones still alive.

“Unfortunately Parvo can be a very serious, very fatal disease for young puppies especially with their weakened immune systems already. It requires a lot of resources to treat in a shelter environment and any environment actually,” Pressley said.

Although still fighting, the shelter staff thinks they could be some of the lucky ones as many dogs fight the virus every year.

In 2020, HSPPR in Colorado Springs treated 59 cases of the virus and in Pueblo, their facility treated 42 cases. Of the cases 17 were fatal.

“We’ve had many cases here that we have not gotten access to the pup quick enough and we have not been able to save them as was the case with several of these puppies,” Pressley said.

Canine Parvovirus is a contagious virus mainly affecting dogs. It is spread from dog to dog by direct or indirect contact with their feces. Parvo can be extremely dangerous in shelters as it could be easily spread if not contained.

Pressley said many of the cases could have been prevented through vaccines.

“Please make sure your dogs are vaccinated. It can prevent parvo really well because otherwise especially with young dogs it can be fatal if it is not treated soon enough,” Pressley said.

The cost of treating a dog with parvo can range depending on how much help they need. The price could be anywhere from a couple of hundred dollars to over $1,000.

“Parvo requires so many resources. So we are asking the community for their help in donating towards the care of these puppies and their mom,” Pressley said.

If you’d like to donate visit the Humane Society’s Facebook page.