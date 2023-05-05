(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is treating four puppies that arrived at HSPPR on Wednesday, May 3 for Parvovirus a potentially deadly disease.

According to HSPPR, Parvovirus attacks the vulnerable immune systems of young puppies and is potentially deadly.

On Wednesday, HSPPR received four puppies who were all positive for parvo. The litter is receiving intensive nursing care, including constant checkups, IVs, medication, isolated care, additional parvo tests, and more.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

The puppies’ care is done with the help of HSPPR’s Healing Hearts Fund which started on Thursday, May 4. The Healing Hearts Fund helps pets who arrive at HSPPR with special medical needs.

According to HSPPR, it is currently seeing a 20% increase in animals coming into the shelters than this time last year, averaging about 75 per day. A vast majority of them need some form of medical treatment.

You can donate to help animals in need on HSPPR’s website.