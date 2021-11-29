Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region raising funds on GivingTuesday

Courtesy of HSPPR.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is raising funds to care for the neglected, homeless and injured animals on GivingTuesday this year. 

Petco Love, a grant supporter of HSPPR, will be doubling every donation made on GivingTuesday up to $25,000.

Edmund, Fitz and Gerald are three puppies that came to HSPPR at just a day old earlier this fall and are currently in desperate need of care. The trio were found on a hiking trail in Colorado Springs and were brought to HSPPR by a Good Samaritan.

GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good and now operates as an independent nonprofit that focuses on generosity.

Donations to support HSPPR’s life-saving work can be made HERE.

