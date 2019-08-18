Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region holds reopening in Pueblo

PUEBLO — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region had a grand re-opening celebration Saturday for their Pueblo location.

The HSPPR said they are excited to serve the Pueblo community in all capacities, with a contract in place through December 31, 2022.

Back in March of this year, the shelter in Pueblo was closed after 14 animals died.

The shelter was owned then by a group called PAWS For Life. Inspectors found what appeared to be neglected puppies roaming free in the shelter.

The HSPPR said they care deeply about the people and animals of Pueblo. They said they take great pride in protecting the health and safety of each animal.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is the largest nonprofit animal shelter in southern Colorado. Serving more than 20,000 animals a year, HSPPR provides adoption options, animal cruelty investigations, subsidized spays/neuters, a Trap-Neuter-Return program for feral cats, and other important services.

Rated four stars by Charity Navigator, HSPPR is a local, independent nonprofit that relies on donations from the community to fund its many humane programs.