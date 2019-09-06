Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region lending a paw to pet owners with Wellness Wagon Program

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is hitting the road this fall to lend a paw to pet owners in need.

It’s all part of their new Wellness Wagon Program. The goal is to schedule low cost clinics throughout southern Colorado and provide low cost clinics to communities in need. The program was made possible by a $300,000 investment from the Petco Foundation.

“300,000 to support the operations of the work we are going to be doing out in the communities so we are just absolutely speechless,” Director of Veterinary Services Julie Crosby said. “Can’t say enough on how grateful we are. It is really going to help us continue what we are doing and really extend our mission outside of the shelter walls, which is really our goal.”

The wagon will have a surgical suite along with anesthesia and oxygen machines.