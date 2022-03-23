FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Humane Society of Fremont County is in need of blankets.

Due to recent cases of parvo, the organization was forced to throw away several blankets. Now, the organization is asking for donations of blankets, new and old.

“Some of the kiddos here like to eat their blankets so not every dog will get one but we love to be able to put a nice comfy blanket in with each dog that can have one,” the organization wrote.

If you would like to donate, the organization is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have questions, call at 719-275-0663.