(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is looking for people interested in volunteering with its Pueblo shelter.

According to HSPPR, the Pueblo shelter is in desperate need of dog walkers from Monday to Friday. HSPPR is asking anyone who likes dogs, likes walking, and is looking to spend time with dogs and give them love outside of their kennel to contact them.

If you are interested in helping HSPPR, contact its Pueblo Community Engagement Manager, Anita, at pueblovolunteer@hsppr.org.