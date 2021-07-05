Humane Society ‘busy’ after Fourth of July weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.- This week is the busiest for the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) because of how many pets go missing during the 4th of July weekend.

After the holiday many pets are reported lost and the number of strays grows. Increasing more after the 4th of July.

As of Monday, HSPPR is still gathering the numbers of how many pets have been brought in but they say over the years the number continues to grow to several dozen.

“We do tend to see an increase after every major holiday and the 5th tends to be a rather larger increase in the number of strays and lost pets coming in… We’re going to try our hardest to get all of the pets back home where they belong but we need your help as well,” Gretchen Pressley, Community Relations Manager HSPPR said.

Throughout the week, Lost and Found at the shelter will be trying to reunite owners with their pets. But the shelter will only hold strays up to five days before they go up for adoption.

“We of course will continue taking in pets no matter what we are here to be a resource for the community and keep those pets safe. But of course we’d love the community’s help. If you are missing a pet please contact us as soon as possible so we can get that pet back to you,” Pressley said.

If you find your pet is missing what should you do:

Head to HSPPR.org/lost Complete an online lost report immediately Head to the shelter to look through kennels each day your pet is missing Review HSPPR’s online listing of stray animals daily If your pet is microchipped, make sure your contact information is up-to-date with the microchip registry.

“Most pets are reunited with their owners within the first day if not the first couple of days they go missing so time is really critical. You want to get that information out as soon as possible. The pet could be still close to your house so if someone has found them they’ll be able to get them back to you as soon as possible,” Pressley said.

If you find a stray animal they say the best thing to do is to catch it and take it in. You can also post a photo to their “Found” database here.