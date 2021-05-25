Humane Society and Crime Stoppers partner together to fight animal abuse

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) and the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers (PPACS) are now teaming up to make it easier to report animal cruelty in the community.

Anyone in the Pikes Peak Region can now provide anonymous information on suspected animal cruelty directly to PPACS through its 24/7 tip line and website.

Before the partnership there was no way to anonymously report animal cruelty cases, making some hesitant to report them.

“Although Colorado Springs is a city full of responsible pet owners and animal lovers, sadly, we still see cases of animals suffering in our community,” said HSPPR President and CEO Duane Adams. “We’re excited to see the awareness around animal neglect and abuse growing, and we hope this new partnership with Crime Stoppers will assist the community and our team in protecting pets and reducing animal suffering in our region.”

In 2020- HSPPR’s Animal Law Enforcement team reported 8,000 cases of animal abuse in the region. They say many cases still go unreported.

With the new anonymous hotline, both organizations hope more people can step up to make the call.

“It may be your neighbor that you notice is abusing a pet but you don’t want to call the police department, you can call crime stoppers 634- STOP and report the incident. We never take your name, we never ask you who you are,” Don Addy, Chairman of PPACS said.

To make an animal abuse report visit the Crime Stoppers website, or call (719) 634-7867.