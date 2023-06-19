(BLANCA, Colo.) — The Blanca Police Department (BPD) and other agencies are investigating after human remains were found near the town of Blanca.

According to BPD, around 8 a.m. on Monday, June 19, the remains were found in the area of County Road 12 and 31st Street, south of Blanca.

The investigation into the remains is being conducted by BPD, with the assistance of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Costilla County Sheriff’s Office, and Costilla County Coroner’s Office.

No other information was provided on the body, and whether foul play is suspected.