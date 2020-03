PUEBLO, Colo. — Human remains were found in a trash bag along the bank of the Arkansas River in Pueblo Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said the remains appear to be of an adult, and have been there for weeks or months.

Police said the remains were in a black trash bag on the south riverbank near the Fourth Street bridge. People were cleaning the riverbank when they found the bag around 10:15 a.m.

Human remains have been found on the bank of the Arkansas River near the 4th Street Bridge. @PuebloPolice1 @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/lqTA1ebdps — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) March 10, 2020

