COLORADO SPRINGS — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) for their planned expansion.

The Veterinary Clinic expansion project is set to cost $7 million and construction should be completed by the end of the calendar year. The project will increase HSPPR’s capacity from its current 3,000 square feet, with the new facility capable of performing an additional 5,000 surgeries each year.

“We are excited to be able to expand our veterinary clinic to help the homeless, injured, and sick pets that come to HSPPR each year,” said HSPPR President & CEO, Duane Adams. “This project will allow us to care for even more pets that need our assistance.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at their current clinic on Abbott Lane on Monday, April 11th at 10 a.m.