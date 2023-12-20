(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) recently rescued 15 Koi fish from a house fire while the owner was out of town.

According to HSPPR, its Animal Law Enforcement team received a call from the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) around 1 a.m.

HSPPR said CSFD was responding to a house fire and needed help with a Koi fish pond. Sadly, the owner was out of town at the time of the fire, and HSPPR said everyone was worried about the Koi fish’s safety.

So, HSPPR’s on-call officer, Officer Dunford, impounded the 15 Koi fish and brought them back to HSPPR, though the tanks at the shelter were much smaller than the Koi fish were used to. But they were safe, and that was what mattered.

Officer Dunford contacted the owner, who said they were flying back soon. HSPPR cared for the 15 fish for three days until their owner was able to take them back home.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

“Happy Hearts. Happy Tails. Happy Scales!” said HSPPR. “Thank you, Officer Dunford, for your compassion and care for ALL pets in need.”