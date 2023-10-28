(COLORADO) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is asking for drivers to spend some extra time checking under their car hood during the colder weather for unexpected passengers.

According to HSPPR, many cats will seek shelter in a warm place, and the engine bay of a vehicle is nice and toasty, they are also extremely dangerous.

HSPPR shared the story of Penny who last year was treated for injuries to her face, legs, tail, and mouth after getting caught in the engine fan of a car.

HSPPR said before putting the pedal to the metal, take a second to peek under your car hood for hidden hitchhikers. If you see a cat or kitten, take great caution, and remember that they are probably more scared than you are.

If you need assistance, contact HSPPR’s Animal Law Enforcement team.