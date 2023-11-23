(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is celebrating the progress of two kittens that came into the shelter with “every illness” imaginable.

According to HSPPR, Oz and Patches arrived with ringworm and severe URIs, they weighed less than a pound, their eyes were crusted shut, and they were lethargic, underweight, and weren’t eating.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

HSPPR said Oz was the runt of the litter, and Patches was the biggest, but both struggled to gain weight due to tummy issues.

“Oz and Patches were on a health rollercoaster,” said HSPPR in a Facebook post. “Healing from one illness, then getting another, and on a constant loop of gaining/losing weight.”

HSPPR said its team had their hands full caring for these two kittens riding the “Hot Mess Express.”

However, thanks to the dedication and hard work of HSPPR’s staff, Oz and Patches finally made it to the two-pound mark after almost two months of care. Shortly after, both were adopted to begin their lives healthy and happy with a new family.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

“From rags to wags!” HSPPR exclaimed. “Oz and Patches weren’t the only ones celebrating their Happy Tail. Everyone at HSPPR was, too!”