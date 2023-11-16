(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) has now partnered with DocuPet to make licensing pets easier, modernized, and more valuable for those living in the Pikes Peak Region.

HSPPR is hoping that the new partnership will help community pet owners license their pets regularly. Pet owners can choose between one-year and three-year licenses. A rabies certificate is required to obtain a license.

With DocuPet, community pet owners can browse hundreds of tag styles online or design their own with a customization tool. Each DocuPet tag is equipped with a free 24/7 lost pet service and may double as a pet’s official license. The tags are assigned a unique code on the back, which links to the pet’s secure online profile, making it easy for anyone who finds a lost pet to reference the code and create a lost pet report in seconds.

“We are excited about our partnership with DocuPet as their 24/7 lost pet call center and the ability for owners to include critical medical and emergency contact information will be valuable tools for keeping pets safe and in their homes,” said Jamie Norris, Director of Animal Law Enforcement at HSPPR. “Licenses play a crucial role in reducing the number of animals in shelters and free up crucial resources for pets that require care the most.”

All pets living in Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs, Town of Monument, City of Pueblo, Pueblo County, and parts of El Paso County are required to be licensed. While it’s optional to license cats in Fountain, El Paso County, and the Town of Monument, it is highly recommended owners do so.

“We are proud to launch this impactful program in partnership with HSPPR, which is aimed at enhancing pet identification and reunification services for all residents,” said Grant Goodwin, DocuPet’s CEO. “Pets wearing DocuPet tags spend little to no time in the shelter versus unlicensed pets, and for those pets that do need support and care, license fees help keep the shelter running. We thank HSPPR for coming on board to be an important part of the solution.”