(SOUTHERN COLORADO) —The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is sharing advice for people who know of wild cats nearby and how to best take care of them.

HSPPR said some cats prefer to be outdoors and adapt to the cold weather to thrive. Not only do these cats do better outdoors but bringing them inside or to a shelter can cause them undo stress.

According to HSPPR if someone would like to help a wild cat, there are a few tips they can follow:

Set out extra kibble, it won’t freeze and helps them conserve energy.

Add a little sugar to water bowls, it will lower the freezing point of the water.

Build an outdoor feral cat shelter, and contact HSPPR for assistance if needed.

HSPPR thanks the community for being a friend to outdoor cats.