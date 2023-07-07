(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is looking for donations to care for its pets, while HSPPR deals with increased intakes and more pets with medical issues.

HSPPR said with the recent increase in intakes it is seeing more pets coming in with severe medical issues. With over 784 pets currently in its care, HSPPR’s resources are being stretched to the limit and it needs the public’s help.

The four dogs that HSPPR is highlighting are Barney, Cheese, Coco, and Dexter:

Barney

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Barney came into HSPPR after someone found him on an ATV trail. Barney was unable to walk and was covered in cactus spines. Barney is getting treatment for a tibia fracture to his left hind leg.

Cheese

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Cheese was attacked by a dog before arriving at HSPPR. Cheese suffered bite wounds to his face and eye along with other major injuries to his left elbow. HSPPR said due to the extent of the injuries Cheese will need his left front leg amputated.

Coco

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Coco came to HSPPR with a limited range of motion and an inability to comfortably use his hind legs. Coco was found to have multiple pelvic fractures and is now on strict bed rest in a foster home

Dexter

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Dexter came to HSPPR as a stray and its team noticed he had severe dental issues. Dexter is missing multiple teeth, many are loose and falling out, and the rest are covered in heavy tarter. HSPPR said Dexter is currently waiting for a dental and the team expects he will need a full mouth of extractions.

HSPPR is asking for the public’s help in treating its animals, a link to donate can be found on its Facebook page.